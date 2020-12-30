Road Conditions across the Joplin Metro Area

"Roads are slushy, but MoDOT is keeping up with it." Missouri State Patrol Trooper in Newton Co. Radio Weather Update

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — 1:30 PM Wednesday, road conditions continue to deteriorate as more precipitation falls and the temperatures are dropping slightly. “Roads are slushy, but MoDOT is keeping up with it.” Missouri State Patrol Trooper in Newton Co. Radio Weather 1:30 PM update.

CURRENT REPORTS

Lawrence Co: light snow, 32°, roads are wet.

Newton County: US-60 snow covered and slush, 32°.

Jasper County: I-44 partially snow covered, 32°.

GATEWAY AND IMPALA DRIVE CRASH, WEDNESDAY, 10:45 AM

MISSOURI – MoDOT

You can use the MoDOT Travelers App and view cameras on your own. See upcoming detours or planned closures. For up to the minute information you can download the MoDOT Travelers App for FREE.

You can view the map and cameras on a browser, desktop or laptop by clicking here.

KANSAS – KanDrive

KanDrive is the website of the Kansas Department of Transportation. CLICK HERE to access the KanDrive Portal. You can see roadside cameras, road conditions, crashes, slow downs.

OKLAHOMA – ODot Portal

Oklahoma has their active map from ODOT. CLICK here to access it on a phone or desktop.

ARKANSAS – ARDoT APP

Download the ARDOT APP for traveling to the south!

MIDWEST ROADWAY COND.