Road Conditions across Joplin Metro, maps and apps

MISSOURI – MoDOT

You can use the MoDOT Travelers App and view cameras on your own. See upcoming detours or planned closures. For up to the minute information you can download the MoDOT Travelers App for FREE. Call for information 888-275-6636

You can view the map and cameras on a browser, desktop or laptop by clicking here.

ARKANSAS – ARDoT APP

Call for information or download FREE APP below. Call 501-569-2374

KANSAS – KanDrive

KanDrive is the website of the Kansas Department of Transportation. CLICK HERE to access the KanDrive Portal. You can see roadside cameras, road conditions, crashes, slow downs.

OKLAHOMA – ODoT Portal

Oklahoma has their active map from ODOT. CLICK here to access it on a phone or desktop. Call for information 844-465-4997

  • Arkansas 501-569-2374
  • Louisiana 888-762-3511
  • Mississippi 601-359-1993
  • Missouri 888-275-6636
  • Oklahoma 844-465-4997
  • Tennessee 877-244-0065
  • Texas 800-452-9292
