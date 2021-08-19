Road closure: East 20th from Prosperity to Irwin as culverts installed

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Special Road District is making improvments along East 20th street in Jasper County and all day Thursday is a road shut down.

“The road district will be closing East 20th street from Prosperity to Irwin, Thursday, August 19th starting at 6:30am to install several culverts. The road will be closed all day. Please plan to use an alternate route. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

