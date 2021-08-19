Road closure: East 20th from Prosperity to Irwin as culverts installed

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Special Road District is making improvments along East 20th street in Jasper County and all day Thursday is a road shut down.

“The road district will be closing East 20th street from Prosperity to Irwin, Thursday, August 19th starting at 6:30am to install several culverts. The road will be closed all day. Please plan to use an alternate route. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

REMINDER!!!!! ***ROAD CLOSURE***PLEASE SHARE*** The road district will be closing East 20th street from Prosperity to… Posted by Joplin Special Road District on Thursday, August 19, 2021

Stay with Joplin News First for updates on this Developing News story and more on our news tab at FSHP. Subscribe to our daily newsletter so you don’t miss an article. Click here then check the box next to our name and click subscribe.