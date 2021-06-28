Road closings Monday as waters rise again; Images across the area

JOPLIN METRO AREA — More rain falling overnight causing more flooding and road closings. Don’t forget moving a barrier or driving around one could get you a ticket.

Submitted video from a longtime tipster of the Carthage storm drains which mostly sit empty, 7:45 a.m. Monday morning they are a raging river. “I haven’t seen them like this in 10 years.”

Seneca Area Fire Protection District post a reminder just before 8:00 a.m. stating, “Hwy CC south of Racine is still closed. Moving barricades is a dangerous thing. 86 south of Redings Mill has just been closed by MoDot this morning due to water. Find an alternative route.”

“After a soggy weekend, look out for flooded roadways this morning in some areas. If you encounter a barricade, turn around! Please don’t drive around or move them. Thank you!” — MoDOT SWMO

<CLICK HERE> for the Travelers App that will show state road closings.

ROAD CLOSINGS/AREAS OF NOTE

CR40 and Dandelion Lane — Sarcoxie

MO-86 and Redings Mill — Redings Mill

MO-86 at CC — Racine