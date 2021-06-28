Road closings Monday as waters rise again; Images across the area

JOPLIN METRO AREA — More rain falling overnight causing more flooding and road closings. Don’t forget moving a barrier or driving around one could get you a ticket.

Submitted video from a longtime tipster of the Carthage storm drains which mostly sit empty, 7:45 a.m. Monday morning they are a raging river. “I haven’t seen them like this in 10 years.”

Seneca Area Fire Protection District post a reminder just before 8:00 a.m. stating, “Hwy CC south of Racine is still closed. Moving barricades is a dangerous thing. 86 south of Redings Mill has just been closed by MoDot this morning due to water. Find an alternative route.”

After a soggy weekend, look out for flooded roadways this morning in some areas. If you encounter a barricade, turn around! Please don’t drive around or move them. Thank you!” — MoDOT SWMO

<CLICK HERE> for the Travelers App that will show state road closings.

SCREENSHOT 7:43 a.m. MoDOT Travelers App.

ROAD CLOSINGS/AREAS OF NOTE

  • CR40 and Dandelion Lane — Sarcoxie 
  • MO-86 and Redings Mill — Redings Mill 
  • MO-86 at CC —  Racine
  • Downtown Seneca
  • FF/E. of Prigmore, Joplin
  • Car under water
  • FF/E. of Prigmore, Joplin
  • Water receded, car visible
  • 4th & Murphy Blvd, Joplin
  • Castle Drive at Mark Twain
  • Low water walking bridge
  • Castle Drive at Mark Twain
SENECA PHOTOS COURTESY CHRIS ZUMWALT, MIDWEST EMERGENCY PHOTOGRAPHY.

