Road closes as mineshaft collapse on West Junge Blvd gets more permanent repairs

Joplin Special Road District crews are pouring concrete that will need time to cure.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The mineshaft that collapsed last week, closing West Junge Blvd, is causing continued traffic concerns. The same section of roadway closed Monday around noon. The 5000 – 5100 block West Junge is directly affected. The closure should last for a 24-hour period. Local traffic only allowed access. The road is completely blocked.

“West Junge Blvd/ West 13th Street between Blackcat & Central City will be Closed to all thru traffic until 12:00pm tomorrow [Tuesday, Nov. 30]. We are pouring concrete to cover the base rock.” — JSRD

VIDEO FROM LAST WEEK AS REPAIRS WERE DEVELOPING.

