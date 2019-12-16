Riverton armed robbery, police seeking your help

RIVERTON, KS — Armed robbery just before 10:00 AM on US-66 at Riverton. Nelson’s Old Riverton Store, 7109 US-66.

Cherokee Co. Sheriff David Groves tells Shannon Becker at the scene: (see images)

MALE:

Wearing all white

Armed with a shotgun

VEHICLE:

Fled East on US -66 towards Galena

Late model Grey or Gold Chevy Suburban

EARLIER: Social media immediately report that Riverton Schools are on lockdown and police are searching for a late-model Chevy Suburban.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene at the store gathering evidence in this active crime scene.

Developing information, we will update this story.