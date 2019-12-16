Riverton armed robbery, police seeking your help

RIVERTON, KS — Armed robbery just before 10:00 AM on US-66 at Riverton. Nelson’s Old Riverton Store, 7109 US-66.
Cherokee Co. Sheriff David Groves tells Shannon Becker at the scene: (see images)
- MALE:
- Wearing all white
- Armed with a shotgun
- VEHICLE:
- Fled East on US -66 towards Galena
- Late model Grey or Gold Chevy Suburban
EARLIER: Social media immediately report that Riverton Schools are on lockdown and police are searching for a late-model Chevy Suburban.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene at the store gathering evidence in this active crime scene.
Developing information, we will update this story.
37.0752305-94.7019721