Closings
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

Riverton armed robbery, police seeking your help

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

RIVERTON, KS — Armed robbery just before 10:00 AM on US-66 at Riverton. Nelson’s Old Riverton Store, 7109 US-66.

Cherokee Co. Sheriff David Groves tells Shannon Becker at the scene: (see images)

  • MALE:
  • Wearing all white
  • Armed with a shotgun
  • VEHICLE:
  • Fled East on US -66 towards Galena
  • Late model Grey or Gold Chevy Suburban

EARLIER: Social media immediately report that Riverton Schools are on lockdown and police are searching for a late-model Chevy Suburban.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene at the store gathering evidence in this active crime scene.

Developing information, we will update this story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Joplin News First

Trending Stories