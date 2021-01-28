Riverton and Route 66 lose a close friend; Longtime Old Riverton Store Clerk, Forrest Nelson dies at 98

After retiring from 39 years of teaching Forrest began working at the store more regularly. In fact even at 98 these past months family says he was, “helping out at the store, doing what he loved.”

RIVERTON, Kan. — A cherished and longtime Clerk at the Route 66 Old Riverton Store has passed, the Nelson Family released information on social media Thursday. Forrest R. Nelson, 98, was recently hospitalized and passed away at a local hospital.

“It is with Great Sorrow that we let the local patrons and those who have traveled Historic Route 66 know that Forrest R. Nelson, age 98, passed from this life, Wed., Jan. 27, 2021. Whether shopping at the store here locally or traveling from across our great country, or from places all over the world, you made the Old Riverton Store one of your stops along Route 66, just to see a bit of American History.” ~ Old Riverton Store

Forrest was preceded in death by his wife June Nelson, in 2016. Forrest and June moved to Riverton the year they were married in 1951. Forrest taught at Riverton High School. In 1952 they built their first home in Riverton. Aside from moving to Great Bend, Kansas, for six years, the Nelsons returned in 1961. They made their original home their lifelong home. Forrest also worked for a time in the Joplin School District. After retiring from 39 years of teaching Forrest began working at the store more regularly. In fact even at 98 these past months family says he was, “helping out at the store, doing what he loved.”

The Old Riverton Store features lunch in their Deli and General Store hours as they continue with uninterrupted business. Covid precautions as required by the state of Kansas are in place so hours may vary. Find current hours of operation and more information on their website by clicking here. Read the past of the store on the National Historic Registry by clicking here. Or follow them on social media by clicking here.

FAMILY REFLECT THE FOLLOWING: “I must say – he is known far and wide and has touched thousands of lives and accomplished much in his life. Dad could relate and easily talk with our visitors. His time overseas during WWII, whether it was in France, England or wherever his service took him, his background [teaching] world history helped him relate to the travelers from all regions of the world. Even his ancestors who immigrated from Sweden to Chanute, Kansas and their pioneering as new immigrants to America helped him add more flavor to your Kansas Route 66 experience. He spent countless hours talking to visitors from those regions of the world. He will be greatly missed, but remembered by thousands.”

“The passing of a local legend. Nelson’s Old Riverton (KS) Store remains one of the last great bastions of Mom & Pop General Stores. Of course we will all continue to support the generation at the helm, but with great reverence to an icon.” Gary Stubblefield, Realtor with Keller Williams

“My condolences. He taught history at Joplin High School, when I was there.” KB

“He was respected by so many.” Pat Price

“May he be honored for his service in WWII, and his family and friends be comforted in their sorrow. 🙏🙏.” LC

“We will miss you Uncle Forrest.” DKL

“He will be a Route 66 Angel and sadly missed by many with my very sincere condolences.” DC

“We are very sorry to hear of his loss, but what a legacy he has left! My Grandpa Bill spoke very highly of Mr. Nelson. We will be praying for your family!” Ashley Qualls-Groves

“Bought a freshly made sandwich there on our Route 66 trip in 2001, then sat outside the store to eat it. Such a friendly place.” PW, Seaford, East Sussex

“Prayers to the family. I remember him from Joplin Senior High.” BW

ABOUT THE STORE: The Old Riverton Store is located on iconic Route 66 and it’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Although the gas pumps out front are gone, the rest of the store looks much as it did decades ago, and still sells groceries and deli foods. Find more must-make stops along Route 66. — “15 Must-Make Stops Along Historic Route 66”, Taste of Home Magazine, May 2019

The original building was rebuilt in 1925 due to tornado damage to the original, but it’s been preserved ever since, with only minor changes. Photo: National Historic Registry.

The store continues normal operations. Look who I made a sandwich for at Old Riverton Store! Mike Wolfe, with History Channels, “American Pickers”, happened to be in the area and stopped by the store. May, 2018.

