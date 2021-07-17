Rival motorcycle clubs fight led to fatal shooting on Bagnell Dam Strip; Four hospitalized and one charged with assault

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Hickory County man faces charges in a shooting that left one man dead and four injured in front of the Casablanca Bar and Grill in Lake Ozark at about 7:50p.m. on July 15th.

According to a Miller County probable cause statement, 50-year-old Tonka Way-Con Ponder faces charges: for

First-Degree Assault

Armed Criminal Action

The probable cause statement suggests a fight between members of two opposing motorcycle clubs broke out at the Casablanca Bar and Grill.

An unfortunate event occurred outside Casablanca Pub & Grill around 7:45 pm on July 15th, during Lake of the Ozarks… Posted by Casablanca on Friday, July 16, 2021

Authorities say they obtained surveillance video that shows a man identified as B.C. pulling a gun on Ponder outside the bar.

The court document says that Ponder then drew his gun and shot B.C., who died at the scene.

Authorities say more gunfire then erupted between members of each motorcycle club, with bullets hitting Ponder and another victim identified as D.K.

Authorities say the video shows Ponder wounded but reloading his weapon and firing at another man, identified as T.C., who had his hands in the air.

Authorities have confirmed Ponder was transported to the MU Healthcare by Miller County Ambulance and escorted by two Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Four people were taken to a hospital, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

The identities of those involved have not been released, but according to Lake Ozark Mayor Dennis Newberry, several suspects are in custody.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control is leading the investigation with the help of the Lake Ozark Police Department.

According to city officials, the deadly shooting is the first on The Strip in the history of the community.

