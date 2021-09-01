Ride Historic Webb City Streetcar #60, Saturday morning during Webb City Farmers Market

WEBB CITY, Mo. — This weekend, September 4, during the Webb City Farmers Market, free rides on Historic Streetcar #60. It’s about a 20-minute ride and they will run from 9 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. The station is located to the west of the market. Click for Google Map link to take you there.

It’s not everyday that Streetcar #60 makes it out on the tracks. The next time you will see it out, weather permitting, will be in three weeks.

“September 18, the Friends of the Library will be onboard reading to kids for this month’s Clickety-Clack We’re Reading Around the Track event,” the Farmers Market states online.

Webb City Farmers Market is held Saturdays 9 – 12 p.m. and Tuesdays 4 – 7 p.m. “Farm fresh produce, baked goods, herbs, jams and jellies, humanely raised meats and so much more can be found at the Webb City Farmers Market. Founded in 2000, the market has grown to more than 55 vendors that provide the community with fresh, local food. We are a producer-only market so you are buying directly from the farmer, baker, rancher, beekeeper …”

