Reward now $8,000 in beheading of Parsons, Kan. Police officers dog; PETA speaks out and adds $5,000 to reward

PARSONS, Kan. – In an announcement Dec. 15, international organization PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) is offering a reward of up to $5,000, bringing the total potential reward up to $8,000, for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person(s) who beheaded a Parsons Police Department officer’s puppy.

On the morning of Friday, December 3, the approximately 3-month-old puppy, named Ranger, was let outside the officer’s fenced backyard in the 1400 block of S. 14th Street—and that afternoon, the officer found Ranger’s body in the yard, with his head severed. The police department determined that the puppy had been taken, decapitated at another location, and then returned to the officer’s yard.

“If someone deliberately decapitated this puppy in an act of spite or for any other reason, they are a danger to the community and we want them locked up,” states PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien in a media release. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward so that whoever is responsible for such a despicable act of violence can be held accountable—and stopped before they hurt someone else.”

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks stated, “This was not just the killing of a dog. It was a brutal mutilation of a beloved pet and attempted threat to one of our officers. ‘Ranger’ the puppy was a pet and a family member. We are thanking the community for their comforting thoughts and prayers.”

Tipsters should contact the Parsons Police Department at 620-421-7060, call the tip line at 620-421-7057, or send a message to tips@parsonspd.com.

PETA’s reward of $5,000 is in addition to a $1,000 reward being offered by the Parsons Police Department and a $2,000 reward being offered by members of the community.

Members of the community are still donating to the reward fund to bring ‘Rangers’ killer to justice. In-person one can bring money to the police department front counter at 217 N Central. Checks can be sent to the Parsons Municipal Building Water Department at 112 S 17th Street, Parsons, KS 67357. Checks need to be made out to the City of Parsons memo: “Ranger reward fund”.

