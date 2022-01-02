Retired Joplin Police K9 Belgon passes

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Joplin Police release details Sunday regarding the passing of retired JPD K9 Belgon.

K9 Belgon retired in February 2018 and has been enjoying retirement at home with his handler, Ofc Adam Brannin. Last night, K9 Belgon’s health rapidly declined and Ofc Brannin had to make the difficult decision to have him put to rest.”

JOPLIN POLICE OFC ADAM BRANNIN AND RETIRED K9 BELGON. K9 BELGON SERVED 10 YEARS WITH THE JOPLIN POLICE.

After serving 10 years with the dept. when K9 Belgon retired JPD shared statistics saying the dog would enjoy continuing to live with Brannin and his family.

  • K9 Belgon performed …
  • 679 vehicle searches
  • Multiple tracks of suspects
  • 12 suspect apprehensions
  • He located the following:
  • 3,099 grams of Marijuana
  • 5,667 grams of meth
  • 48 grams of powder cocaine
  • 38 grams of crack cocaine
  • 15 grams of heroin
  • 24 grams of BTH
  • 617 items of drug paraphernalia
  • Alerted to $106,787 in drug money

We thank K9 Belgon for his service to our community and ask you keep Ofc Brannin and his family in your prayers.” — JOPLIN POLICE DEPT

K9 Belgon experienced health issues after retiring. In May 2020 medical procedures performed were paid for by the retired JPD K9 fund. The local fund takes care of retired JPD K9 the rest of their lives.

Want to make a donation to the retired Joplin Police K-9 Fund? Contact Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 27 by messaging them on FB.

OFC ADAM BRANNIN CONTINUES AS A K9 OFFICER WITH JOPLIN POLICE. AFTER K9 BELGON RETIRED IN 2018 HIS NEW PARTNER IS K9 BEN. PICTURED HERE, FRONT AND CENTER, ON THE NIGHT SHIFT DEC. 24, 2021. COURTESY JPD.

