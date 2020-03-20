Retail stores in Joplin shutter their doors: Ross, Kohl’s, TJMaxx, JC Penny; Some chains close online ordering too

"We are currently providing up to two weeks of continued pay for any full-time or hourly Associate," Ross Stores states. Other major chains make no mention of supporting employees in the down time.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Retail stores are shuttering their doors in Joplin and across the country to help lessen the spread of C-19. Some are also closing their online stores too.

Beginning today, Friday, March 20, Ross Stores abruptly didn’t open their doors. However in a media release stating, “we’re supporting our Associates across the entire organization. We are currently providing up to two weeks of continued pay for any full-time or hourly Associate.” Ross does not have an online store.

We contacted Ross Dress for Less, 526 South Rangeline, the manager told us she could not comment on the temporary closing but referred us to their company press release.

“The safety and well-being of our associates, customers, and partners will always be of the utmost importance to us and our heartfelt thoughts go out to all of those impacted by this pandemic. As we navigate through the COVID-19 outbreak, we are following the recommended guidelines of government and health officials, and are making adjustments to how we operate our business. We will continue to monitor the evolving situation and keep you informed. Thank you for being a valued Ross and customer.” ROSS DRESS FOR LESS

Joplin Kohl’s employee, name withheld, reaction online. Kohl’s will continue to pay full and part time employees.

Of the retailers we viewed decisions of in our headline, details are outlined:

Ross Dress for Less, closed until April 3, paying employees

Kohl’s, closed until April 1, online ordering available, paying employees

JC Penny, closed until April 1, online ordering available

TJMaxx, closed until April 1, closed to online ordering, paying employees

Macy’s, closed Wednesday until April 1, online orders available, paying employees

As noted above some are closing online ordering:

“TJX has made the decision to do our part to help prevent the further spread of this virus by temporarily closing all stores globally as of today for the next two weeks in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The Company is also temporarily closing its online businesses tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com during this time, as well as its distribution and fulfillment centers and offices.” Ernie Herman, TJX CEO & President

C-19 SOUTHWEST MO CASES

Although SWMo has no confirmed case of the virus as of the writing of this article, SEKs had their first case confirmed Thursday in a Cherokee County press conference.

The 52-year-old male is quarantined at home and was not seen at a hospital. The test was through the Cherokee County Health Department.