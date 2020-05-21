Retail Reopening list for Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. –-The return of Ross Dress for Less in Joplin was insane yesterday. Nearly 600 people showed up to take a gander at what is inside. And nearly 1.5 million people read or viewed our story on FB and FourStatesHomePage. After our live! broadcast at 10:00 AM, we went back as a private shopper, we waited in line, no special priviledges, (no photos!) and here’s what we can tell you:

Store is very organized. Everything in it’s place

New fixtures and fewer fixtures, giving more space for social distance shopping

Lines on the floor help to keep shoppers moving, helping with social distance shopping

Most of the items are marked down. Watch for the PINK tags on any item

One manager told us that trucks are now back on schedule arriving to deliver

When checking out there is hand sanitizer and a sneeze guard between you and cashier

Friendly masked faces featured on employees

Closing at 7:00 PM. If you are in line before 7:00 PM, then you will have a chance to enter and shop. Even if you don’t get inside until 7:15 PM they give you ample time to shop. (THANK YOU!)

RETAIL REOPENING AROUND JOPLIN (list)

ROSS STORE: 10a-7p, limited capacity (Joplin, 69)

KOHL’S: 11a-7p

TJ MAXX: No set day/time for opening. Insiders tell us Joplin must have their plexiglass separators installed. Rogers, Arkansas, opened last Saturday.

NORTHPARK MALL: 10a-6p, Certain guidelines are set for indoors.

BATH & BODY WORKS: Unknown when reopening

BED BATH & BEYOND: Unknown when reopening

MACY’S: 11a-7p

JOURNEYS: 11a-7p

MAURICES: Unknown when reopening

LANE BRYANT: Unknown when reopening (poss. last week of month)

JC PENNY: 12p-7p

H&M: Unknown when reopening

AMERICAN EAGLE: 11a-7p

DUNHAM’S SPORTS: 9a-9:30p

RUE 21: 11a-7p

BUCKLE: 11a-7p

CHAMPS: 11a-7p

CHRISTOPHER & BANKS: 11a-7p

VICTORIA’S SECRET: Unknown when reopening

JOANN’S: 10a-9p

PIER ONE: Unknown when reopening

TUESDAY MORNING: 10a-6p

1/2 of 1/2: Open now, hours unknown

OLD NAVY: Unknown when reopening

SHOE DEPT. ENCORE: 11a-7p

If you know of a change or a store that is opening at retail let us know! Email our Joplin News First reporter Shannon Becker (CLICK sbecker@KSN16.tv)









