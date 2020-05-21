Retail Reopening list for Joplin

Closings
A look inside Ross after the huge reopening on Wednesday, what's it like inside?

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Google Street View in Joplin, MO,, TJMaxx, Kohl’s & Tuesday Morning.

JOPLIN, Mo. -The return of Ross Dress for Less in Joplin was insane yesterday. Nearly 600 people showed up to take a gander at what is inside. And nearly 1.5 million people read or viewed our story on FB and FourStatesHomePage. After our live! broadcast at 10:00 AM, we went back as a private shopper, we waited in line, no special priviledges, (no photos!) and here’s what we can tell you:

  • Store is very organized. Everything in it’s place
  • New fixtures and fewer fixtures, giving more space for social distance shopping
  • Lines on the floor help to keep shoppers moving, helping with social distance shopping
  • Most of the items are marked down. Watch for the PINK tags on any item
  • One manager told us that trucks are now back on schedule arriving to deliver
  • When checking out there is hand sanitizer and a sneeze guard between you and cashier
  • Friendly masked faces featured on employees
  • Closing at 7:00 PM. If you are in line before 7:00 PM, then you will have a chance to enter and shop. Even if you don’t get inside until 7:15 PM they give you ample time to shop. (THANK YOU!)
  • Ross Safety measures are below at the bottom of this article

RETAIL REOPENING AROUND JOPLIN (list)

  • ROSS STORE: 10a-7p, limited capacity (Joplin, 69)
  • KOHL’S: 11a-7p
  • TJ MAXX: No set day/time for opening. Insiders tell us Joplin must have their plexiglass separators installed. Rogers, Arkansas, opened last Saturday.
  • NORTHPARK MALL: 10a-6p, Certain guidelines are set for indoors.
  • BATH & BODY WORKS: Unknown when reopening
  • BED BATH & BEYOND: Unknown when reopening
  • MACY’S: 11a-7p
  • JOURNEYS: 11a-7p
  • MAURICES: Unknown when reopening
  • LANE BRYANT: Unknown when reopening (poss. last week of month) 
  • JC PENNY: 12p-7p
  • H&M: Unknown when reopening
  • AMERICAN EAGLE: 11a-7p
  • DUNHAM’S SPORTS: 9a-9:30p
  • RUE 21: 11a-7p
  • BUCKLE: 11a-7p
  • CHAMPS: 11a-7p
  • CHRISTOPHER & BANKS: 11a-7p
  • VICTORIA’S SECRET: Unknown when reopening
  • JOANN’S: 10a-9p
  • PIER ONE: Unknown when reopening
  • TUESDAY MORNING: 10a-6p
  • 1/2 of 1/2: Open now, hours unknown
  • OLD NAVY: Unknown when reopening
  • SHOE DEPT. ENCORE: 11a-7p

If you know of a change or a store that is opening at retail let us know! Email our Joplin News First reporter Shannon Becker (CLICK sbecker@KSN16.tv)

IMAGES FROM WEDNESDAY, ROSS DRESS FOR LESS JOPLIN RECORD CROWD

ROSS ON SAFETY

  • New hours 10A-7P allowing store to be cleaned
  • Providing disinfectant wipes to sanitize carts
  • Providing sanitizer for Customers and Associates
  • Additional store cleaning and sanitizing
  • Encouraging all Ross Customers to wear a mask for everyone’s safety
  • Limiting the number of Customers in store at one time (Joplin, 69)
  • Encouraging social distancing
  • One-way shopping aisles
  • Providing contactless payment options
  • Hand sanitizer at checkout for customers
  • Providing personal protective equipment to our Associates
  • Plexiglass shields at registers

