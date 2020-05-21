Retail Reopening list for Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. –-The return of Ross Dress for Less in Joplin was insane yesterday. Nearly 600 people showed up to take a gander at what is inside. And nearly 1.5 million people read or viewed our story on FB and FourStatesHomePage. After our live! broadcast at 10:00 AM, we went back as a private shopper, we waited in line, no special priviledges, (no photos!) and here’s what we can tell you:
- Store is very organized. Everything in it’s place
- New fixtures and fewer fixtures, giving more space for social distance shopping
- Lines on the floor help to keep shoppers moving, helping with social distance shopping
- Most of the items are marked down. Watch for the PINK tags on any item
- One manager told us that trucks are now back on schedule arriving to deliver
- When checking out there is hand sanitizer and a sneeze guard between you and cashier
- Friendly masked faces featured on employees
- Closing at 7:00 PM. If you are in line before 7:00 PM, then you will have a chance to enter and shop. Even if you don’t get inside until 7:15 PM they give you ample time to shop. (THANK YOU!)
- Ross Safety measures are below at the bottom of this article
RETAIL REOPENING AROUND JOPLIN (list)
- ROSS STORE: 10a-7p, limited capacity (Joplin, 69)
- KOHL’S: 11a-7p
- TJ MAXX: No set day/time for opening. Insiders tell us Joplin must have their plexiglass separators installed. Rogers, Arkansas, opened last Saturday.
- NORTHPARK MALL: 10a-6p, Certain guidelines are set for indoors.
- BATH & BODY WORKS: Unknown when reopening
- BED BATH & BEYOND: Unknown when reopening
- MACY’S: 11a-7p
- JOURNEYS: 11a-7p
- MAURICES: Unknown when reopening
- LANE BRYANT: Unknown when reopening (poss. last week of month)
- JC PENNY: 12p-7p
- H&M: Unknown when reopening
- AMERICAN EAGLE: 11a-7p
- DUNHAM’S SPORTS: 9a-9:30p
- RUE 21: 11a-7p
- BUCKLE: 11a-7p
- CHAMPS: 11a-7p
- CHRISTOPHER & BANKS: 11a-7p
- VICTORIA’S SECRET: Unknown when reopening
- JOANN’S: 10a-9p
- PIER ONE: Unknown when reopening
- TUESDAY MORNING: 10a-6p
- 1/2 of 1/2: Open now, hours unknown
- OLD NAVY: Unknown when reopening
- SHOE DEPT. ENCORE: 11a-7p
If you know of a change or a store that is opening at retail let us know! Email our Joplin News First reporter Shannon Becker (CLICK sbecker@KSN16.tv)
ROSS ON SAFETY
- New hours 10A-7P allowing store to be cleaned
- Providing disinfectant wipes to sanitize carts
- Providing sanitizer for Customers and Associates
- Additional store cleaning and sanitizing
- Encouraging all Ross Customers to wear a mask for everyone’s safety
- Limiting the number of Customers in store at one time (Joplin, 69)
- Encouraging social distancing
- One-way shopping aisles
- Providing contactless payment options
- Hand sanitizer at checkout for customers
- Providing personal protective equipment to our Associates
- Plexiglass shields at registers