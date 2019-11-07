Restaurant Grand Re-Opening as they begin their 15th year in town

JOPLIN, Mo. — Johnny Carino’s opened in 2005 in Joplin. Coming in 2020 that’s 15 years in business at 137 North Rangeline. A restaurant hanging around that long in Joplin must be doing something right.

While other restaurants are shuttering their doors permanently, Carino’s closed to ‘paint their shutters’ you might say? Shutting down temporarily to remodel and reinvent.

Thursday is the Grand Opening of Johnny’s Italian Tavern at Carnino’s. The first 100 people in line for the 4:00 PM opening will receive *free pizza for a year (small print below).

Our new Johnny’s Italian Tavern in Joplin includes a remodeled restaurant and bar with over 50 beers and large TVs. We’ll be offering a new menu including an all day, every day happy hour menu, a variety of wood-fired pizzas, handcrafted burgers and more in addition to the traditional Italian dishes that have always been the heart of Johnny Carino’s.

small print link: *Click here for details. Choice of one of the following regular sized pizzas per winner per week from week ending 11/10/19 to week ending 11/1/20: Pepperoni & Pepperoni, Traditional Margherita or BBQ Chicken. Must be 18 years or older and accompanied with a valid photo ID. Limit one winner per household. Refer to Free Pizza for a Year certificate for full list of disclaimers and restrictions. Valid at the Joplin, MO location only. For questions, please email us at feedback@carinossocialmedia.com Joplin News First, Nexstar Broadcasting are not involved in this contest. We are not paid to do this story. We are not compensated product in return for story placement either. We are just getting out the word on a fun story.