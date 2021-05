LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS AS FLOOD WATERS RISE — Shortly after 9:00 PM on Monday night reports of rising waters in Barry and Lawrence County. Water rescues in Aurora and Monett.







DOWNTOWN AURORA TAKEN BY OUR FRIEND NICK HAND. GOOGLE STREET VIEW IS INCLUDED FOR PERSPECTIVE. NOTICE AURORA POST OFFICE ON THE LEFT.

The latest on Flash Flooding across the eastern portion of our area. Flash Flood Warning lasts till 5AM. Click to listen >> https://t.co/ibnxx7lqWZ • #joplinnewsfirst #shanbecker #ksn16 @KSNLocalNews — Joplin News First (@JoplinNewsFirst) May 18, 2021 CLICK TO HEAR THE LATEST FROM FIRST RESPONDERS.

“Its been a busy night so far for area districts. MRFD responded to 2 water rescues and a motor vehicle accident involving multiple vehicles that crews had to extract one patient from a vehicle. Cause of the accident was due to flood water across US Hwy 60. Reminder to turn around don’t drown. More rain is expected through the week. Special thanks to Purdy Fire, Monett City Fire, Aurora Rural Fire Dist, Barry County Sherriff Office and Missouri Dept of Conservation for all the assistance.” Monett Rural Fire District

POSTED AT 12:00 a.m. TUESDAY

Jamie Warriner Meteorologist for KOLR10 in Springfield says, “A broad stripe of 6″ is estimated by radar from east of Monett, MO, northeast up to southwest of Billings, MO. This has led to widespread flooding with several water rescues also being reported. The rainfall rates have fallen in Aurora, but new showers are firing near Purdy, MO, to the southwest.”

IMAGE FROM MODOT TRAVELERS APP. Reports at 10:45 PM of water over US-60 at Lawrence 1130 and a multi-vehicle crash.

“Marionville/Aurora have several roads that are impassable due to flooding water. If you are in need of assistance call 911. If you are not assisting with rescue efforts PLEASE STAY HOME.” Marionville Fire Dept

If traveling watch for updates your travel maps or delay until daylight.