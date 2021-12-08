Republic, Mo. man killed in I-44 rollover tractor trailer crash, load of marble countertop debris scattered across lanes, clean-up detours traffic for hours

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – Tipsters along I-44 notified Joplin News First of a crash and detour Wednesday afternoon. Missouri State Highway Patrol tell OzarksFirst a tractor trailer driver died in a rollover crash about 12:33 p.m.

The driver was pronounced at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner, now identified as Republic, Mo. man, Trumel K. Cox, 55.

According to Sgt Mike Mitchell of the patrol, the tractor trailer overturned spilling marble countertop debris across the interstate. Two vehicles crashed into the debris. Those drivers were not injured, striking debris and not the crashed tractor trailer, so they are not included in the preliminary report.

“[Tractor trailer westbound] traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck the median barrier and overturned.” – Tpr S.M. Blackston of Troop I

EXACT LOCATION OF CRASH. CLICK TO VIEW OR ZOOM MAP.

The crash is on I-44 eastbound past exit 145 at mile marker 149.8.

Clean up crews are in the eastbound lanes so all eastbound lanes are closed. The clean up is assessed to take until possibly 6:00 p.m.

Road closed due to VEHICLE CRASHI-44 Eastbound (PULASKI County)

Impact reported at 12:33 PM on 12/08/2021. Closure estimated to last 5 hour(s).

NOTE: CRASH I-44 EB PAST EXIT 145 MO 133/ROUTE AB RICHLAND AT MM 149.8 USE ALT ROUTE I-44 EB WB LEFT LANE CLOSED EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 5:33 PM MoDOT Travelers App

