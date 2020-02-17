Reported stolen vehicle pursuit through Joplin, occupants bail

Official information will come from Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings

JOPLIN, Mo. — Three occupants bailed from a reported stolen white Nissan Pathfinder SUV shortly after 8:30 AM Monday morning near 17th and South Grand. All three are now thought to be detained as of 9:00 AM.

Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies took two people into custody, 1800 bk of S Kentucky, in front of our KSN-16 and Joplin News First cameras. Authorities on the scene told us an official statement will come from Sheriff Chris Jennings of Newton County.

A third person was detained in the 1700 bk of S Grand.

Authorities tell us that the white Nissan Pathfinder was noticed by Newton County Sheriff’s Deputites in the Greenwood area to the east of the Q Store in Newton County. Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop and the vehicle fled through the Greenwood area.

Eventually traveling east on Apricot then northbound onto Coyote. As Coyote turns to Schifferdecker the vehicle continued to not yield to officers.

It then traveled east onto 20th. Crossing Maiden Lane then turning north. In the 1700 bk of S Grand it went through a yard and two fences at a residence and struck a parked vehicle.

The pursuit eventually ending on the east alley of the 1800 bk of S Kentucky as it stopped in a back yard.

Joplin Police, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies were all on the scene.

More information as it becomes available from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.