Reported Shed Fire Spreads Quickly Causing Extensive Damage to Two Homes

(Joplin, Mo.) — Around 5:30 PM Monday evening Joplin Fire Department responded to reports of a shed fire that was threatening neighboring structures in the 900 block of South Jefferson.

Officials say the flames were able to spread to two near-by homes, causing major damage to both. One of those homes, 917 S Jefferson, was so badly damaged, it was deemed unlivable and the Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

A second alarm was sounded for the fire at 5:57 PM.

The second home, 915 S Jefferson, also had extensive damage but was mainly related to the exterior.

The Joplin Fire Department requested the assistance of the Missouri State Fire Marshal in the investigation of the cause of the fire. The Fire Marshal responded to S Jefferson around 7:30 PM.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

