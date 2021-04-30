Reported power outage 1,200+ across the Joplin area

JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly before 8:00 AM we began receiving messages asking about power outages across the Joplin area and updates.

According to the Liberty/Empire Outage website:

7:51 AM 1,200+ without power

8:46 AM 1,229 without power

We have reached out to a representative and have not heard back as of the initial printing of this article. We will update as soon as we receive information here on our news tab.

