Report Power Outages, Crews Continually Working Outages in Polar Blast; If You Lose Power, These Tips Help

JOPLIN REGION — Liberty Utilities as of 10:45 AM Sunday are reporting approximately 2,000 are without power.

With a steady north wind of 15 mph, polar wind chills -20° there could be outages. Or traffic crashes causing downed poles.

LIBERTY UTILITIES ADVISES THE FOLLOWING:

You should immediately report your outage. Make sure Liberty knows you are off: 1-800-206-2300 or use the MY ACCOUNT PORTAL.

Develop plans for shelter during an outage before one occurs. Create an action plan to keep elderly friends or relatives, and those medically dependent upon electricity, safe during an outage. Those medically dependent upon electricity should speak to their physician about an emergency battery back-up system.

Create an outage kit that has the following items in it:

• Emergency telephone numbers

• Flashlights

• Battery-operated radio

• Battery-operated clock

• Additional batteries

• Supply of bottled water

• Non-perishable foods that do not need to be heated

• Manually operated can opener

• First-Aid kit and medications

• Blankets and warm, dry clothing

