Replay: Joplin City Council Candidate Forum

JOPLIN, Mo. — Last week, February 19, KSN/KODE aired a candidate forum. This is a replay of that event.
Remember you dont get to vote on all cadidates. Some could be running in a zone different than your own. However many are running for open seats. anyone registered to vote in the city have an opportunity to choose.
Eleven candidates are running to fill five seats — Zone II, Zone III, and three at-large positions. The election will take place on April 7.
CANDIDATE / ZONE
|NAME
|ZONE RUNNING
|Charles Copple
|Zone II
|Harvey Hutchinson
|Zone II
|Jim Scott
|Zone II
|Phil Stinnett*
|Zone III
|Steve Urie
|Zone III
|Shawna Ackerson
|General
|Joshua Bard
|General
|Keenan Cortez*
|General
|Anthony Monteleone*
|General
|Joshua Schackles
|General
|*Indicates incumbent candidate
NOTE: Sorted by ZONE then alphabetical