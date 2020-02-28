Replay: Joplin City Council Candidate Forum

Forum played live! on KODE/KSN February 19

by: Shannon Becker, Kylee Bond

JOPLIN, Mo. — Last week, February 19, KSN/KODE aired a candidate forum. This is a replay of that event.

Remember you dont get to vote on all cadidates. Some could be running in a zone different than your own. However many are running for open seats. anyone registered to vote in the city have an opportunity to choose.

Eleven candidates are running to fill five seats — Zone II, Zone III, and three at-large positions. The election will take place on April 7.

CANDIDATE / ZONE

NAMEZONE RUNNING
Charles CoppleZone II
Harvey HutchinsonZone II
Jim ScottZone II
Phil Stinnett*Zone III
Steve UrieZone III
Shawna Ackerson General
Joshua BardGeneral
Keenan Cortez*General
Anthony Monteleone*General
Joshua SchacklesGeneral
*Indicates incumbent candidate
NOTE: Sorted by ZONE then alphabetical

