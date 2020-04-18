Remembering Chief Bill Hall, longtime educator and lifetime public servant

GALENA, Kan. — Early morning Saturday, April 11, we learned of the passing of Mr. Galena, Bill Hall. Hall had fallen ill recently and passed away at his home surrounded by family.

Chief Hall was well-known in both Kansas and Missouri. A career educator in the Joplin R-8 School District. He began serving in the Galena Fire Department in the 1950’S. Became Chief in the 1980’s. And for nearly 40 years helped the community celebrate heritage with the annual Galena Days Festivities.

The evening he passed away there was an impromptu drive-thru community tribute honoring Hall at Abby Field in Galena, with a surprise fireworks show.

One close friend of the family told us, he loved fireworks and he loved his Galena Bulldogs.

Due to social restrictions in both Missouri and Kansas due to the CORONAVIRUS. Saturday, April 18, 10:30 AM, Hall was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Missouri at OZARK Memorial Park, St. Louis and Broadway.

You can view the graveside service here from Derfelt Funeral Home Facebook page.

This memorial tribute video was prepared for Hall’s service with special messages from close friends.

Highlights from the impromptu drive-thru community tribute, also includes other links to footage.