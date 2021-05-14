Regal Northstar Movie Theater Reopens in Joplin; Movies, showtimes, guidelines and links to all the trailers

JOPLIN, Mo. — They closed last spring amid the pandemic, reopened in August then closed again in October 2020. Now Regal Northstar Movie Theater Reopens in Joplin.

Despite the new CDC recommendation released yesterday, stating that fully vaccinated people can go without masks outside and inside. Regal will follow CinemaSafe Guidelines.

Stating on their website, “As we re-open our theatres, we remain committed to the safety of our patrons and employees. See additional information on the steps we are taking as CinemaSafe theatres HERE.”

“We are excited to open our doors and begin sharing our love of movies with our fans… larger-than-life movies like Spiral: SAW and Wrath of Man.” REGAL THEATERS

