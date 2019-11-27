Reefer rollover loaded with hot dogs

76,000 lbs of weenies rolled into the ditch, closing the roadway for 6 - 8 hours from time of crash

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (MO-37) — Avoid the area traveling south of MO-96 at Avilla to north of I-44 at Reeds/Sarcoxie. MO-37 will not be open to traffic till after sundown. The crash is exactly located near Hemlock Road.

Approximately 1:10 PM Wednesday afternoon this semi-tractor trailer traveling southbound rolled to the west ditch. Ejecting the driver out the windshield according to unofficial radio reports.

The driver was alert as he was leaving the crash and talking to authorities. Missouri State Highway Patrol tell us the male driver was Mercy Lifeline from the scene suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The county health department has been summoned to examine this trailer load of weenies that has been breached, aka broken open.

Shawn Meister of M&M Wrecker tell us, “I’ll have a crew of about 20 people arrive since this trailer has been broken in about three places, we will off load all of the contents, then set the truck upright.”

Liberty – Empire Utilities are on the scene and have cut power to the area. After the truck is removed from the ditch then the poles that were damaged can be replaced.

One pole was sheered off at the ground. You can see it in our live video floating off the ground.

Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mercy Lifeline, Carthage Rural Fire District, MODOT Emergency Response and M&M Wrecker worked to clear the crash scene.