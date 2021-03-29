Red Flag Warning issued Monday, no outside burning; Wind gusts up to 45 mph across warned area

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sunny and 72° across the Ozarks Monday. National Weather Service have issued a Red Flag Warning given breezy and dry conditions.

Red Flag warning and Wind Advisory in Effect Today
• Southerly wind gusts up to 35-45 mph, low relative humidity
values, temps low 70’s and dry.

RED FLAG WARNING ISSUED

  • WIND…South 35 to 45 MPH
  • HUMIDITY…25 to 35 percent.
  • TEMPERATURES…In the low 70s.
  • IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. No outdoor burning.

This developing story will be updated here on our Joplin News First news tab at FSHP. Click here to save as a bookmark on your phone or digital device. We post new articles 24/7 and update current stories without notice.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNAnt16nRZX/ RED FLAG WARNING TODAY — NO BURNING ALLOWED — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full article. MISSOURI MADE MARIJUANA IS FIRST TO OPEN IN JOPLIN — MO STATE SALES EXCEED $2 MILL WEEKLY — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link to read article on #fshp BURNING IS NOT ALLOWED SUNDAY IN JOPLIN CITY LIMITS — JOPLIN, Mo. — 365 days a year the daily BURN STATUS is updated at 7:30 AM. Find it on the Joplin Fire home page on the city of Joplin website. Sunday, 28 March, 2021. Burn Status: Burning is not allowed today. BURNING IS NOT ALLOWED SUNDAY IN JOPLIN CITY LIMITS — JOPLIN, Mo. — 365 days a year the daily BURN STATUS is updated at 7:30 AM. Find it on the Joplin Fire home page on the city of Joplin website. Sunday, 28 March, 2021. Burn Status: Burning is not allowed today. https://www.instagram.com/p/CM9Kn7XHgBz/ First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Joplin; We take you inside Missouri Made Marijuana; “It’s not just selling weed to the public. This is a very regulated product.” — JOPLIN, Mo. — The storefront has been ready since late last year and now the team at Missouri Made Marijuana is poised to open this week at 1502 South Rangeline. They will be the first medical cannabis dispensary open in the city of Joplin. First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Joplin; We take you inside Missouri Made Marijuana; “It’s not just selling weed to the public. This is a very regulated product.” — JOPLIN, Mo. — The storefront has been ready since late last year and now the team at Missouri Made Marijuana is poised to open this week at 1502 South Rangeline. They will be the first medical cannabis dispensary open in the city of Joplin. JOPLIN, Mo. — About 11:40 PM Friday night Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a two vehicle crash on I-44, just east of the Downstream exit. Both had rolled in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First