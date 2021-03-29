Red Flag Warning issued Monday, no outside burning; Wind gusts up to 45 mph across warned area

JOPLIN, Mo. — Sunny and 72° across the Ozarks Monday. National Weather Service have issued a Red Flag Warning given breezy and dry conditions.

• Red Flag warning and Wind Advisory in Effect Today

• Southerly wind gusts up to 35-45 mph, low relative humidity

values, temps low 70’s and dry.

RED FLAG WARNING ISSUED

WIND…South 35 to 45 MPH

HUMIDITY…25 to 35 percent.

TEMPERATURES…In the low 70s.

IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. No outdoor burning.

This developing story will be updated here on our Joplin News First news tab at FSHP. Click here to save as a bookmark on your phone or digital device. We post new articles 24/7 and update current stories without notice.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF