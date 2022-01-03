Recognize this armed robbery suspect? Gas station on I-44, exit 58, Halltown, Mo.

Armed Robbery occurred New Year's Day at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday evening, 8:30 p.m. Lawrence County Deputies were alerted to reports of an Armed Robbery at a Halltown, Mo. gas station just off I-44.

LCSO state that one masked male entered the Shell Station, 6107 State Hwy O, just off exit 58 on I-44.

Information states the male fled south on State Highway O in a dark colored Toyota passenger car with a female passenger.

6107 State Hwy O, Bois D’Arc, Missouri. Use two fingers to zoom and pan map.

The Toyota had no front license plate.

The jacket the male suspect is wearing has a logo that could be identifiable to some.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office.

Attention Citizens!!! We need your help identifying this robbery suspect. They tried robbing a place in Halltown and…

Posted by Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, January 3, 2022

