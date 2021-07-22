Rear tandem trailer topples on US-59 near MO-86 in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol respond to reports of a crash shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Thursday near US-59 and MO-86 east of Neosho.

A tandem-trailer left the right side of the road just south of MO-86 junction. The rear tandem trailer has fallen to the side.

VIDEO FROM THE SCENE OF CRASH.

No reported injuries.

The trailers are running on empty. The vehicle is off to the west side of the roadway but expect delays as the trailer is set upright.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available on scene.