Rear ended at highway speed, vehicle overturns in crash

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Shortly after 8:00 pm Saturday evening Newton County Central Communications were alerted to a two vehicle crash on Gateway Drive and Spurgeon Road.

Redings Mill Fire District were alerted, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Newton County Ambulance. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified.

It’s unknown how many person were transported to a hospital. However we believe no one suffered life-threatening injuries.

Troopers tell us both vehicles were traveling north on Gateway, towards Joplin. The passenger car was turning onto Spurgeon Road and was struck from behind by the pickup.

