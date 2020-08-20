Rear ended at high speed, E 7th and Kenser Road

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1:10 PM Jasper County 911 began receiving calls with information of a two vehicle collision at East 7th and Kenser Road, just west of 249 and west of Duenweg in Jasper County.

Duenweg Fire Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol were dispatched to the scene.

Duenweg Police Department were first to arrive with reports that it appeared to be an injury crash. METS ambulance was on the way.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers initially believe both vehicles, a small SUV and full size pickup were traveling westbound on East 7th. The pickup struck the suv from behind.

Unknown how many were transported to a hospital and the extent of their injuries.

We will update our story right here as more information becomes available from troopers.