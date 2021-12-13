Rangeline to close as bridge is replaced next to Sutherlands in Joplin; View details and submit comments to MoDOT

FEB. 2019 GOV PARSON VISITS THE RANGELINE BRIDGE.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The public is invited to a virtual (online) public meeting to learn more about a project to replace the Business Loop 49 (Range Line Road)/Kansas City Southern Railroad bridge in Joplin.

This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state. In fact it was at this very bridge that the Governor introduced his plan to the state in February of 2019 as he visited the bridge.

The meeting will be available until Monday, December 27, and can be accessed by clicking here.









FILE PHOTO GOV PARSON AT SOUTH RANGELINE BRIDGE. FEB 2019/JOPLIN NEWS FIRST/NEXSTAR.

The public is invited to make comments and/or ask questions about the plan to replace the bridge in Joplin.

The new bridge is two feet higher

The new bridge is 15 feet wider

The new bridge is 27 feet shorter

The new bridge will have sidewalks on both sides

The current bridge was rebuilt in 1976 and carries approximately 24,580 vehicles per day. It will be replaced beginning in Spring 2022 and reopen to traffic by early November 2022. The estimated cost of the project is $6.8 million.