Rangeline crash and roll halts traffic during lunch hour

One person was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries related to the crash.

JOPLIN, Mo. — Friday just before 1:00 PM Joplin 911 Dispatch were alerted to a two vehicle crash at 17th South Rangeline in Joplin. It was reported to be a rollover crash.

Joplin Police Traffic and Joplin Fire responded along with METS Ambulance.

Upon arrival a white passenger car had collided with a maroon SUV. The SUV was rolled to it’s side.

Before our live video Ofc D. Farmer of the Joplin Police Traffic team told us that two people were being transported with non life-threatening injuries. However during our video one had decided not to be transported.

Appleton Wrecker was summoned to removed one vehicle and Comer’s Wrecker of Joplin for the other.

We will update the story here with more information as it becomes available from the Joplin Police Department.

CLICK HERE to save our news tab as a bookmark. Check back to read our latest full printed stories with video and photo.