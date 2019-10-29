Rainy rollover sends two to hospital

#KODE12 Ray Foreman shares his latest forecast, telling us when the rain will end

JOPLIN, Mo. — Around 6:30 PM Monday evening Joplin Police responded to a reported single vehicle rollover crash. Joplin Fire Department and Newton County Ambulance responded as well.

JPD tell us an eastbound pickup truck rolled into the north ditch on Glendale Ave., just east of McClelland Park’s Inspiration Point.

There were two occupants of the vehicle and two were transported to a Joplin area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

KODE 12 Ray Foreman says tonight, “Drizzle and light showers will continue this evening with lows falling into the lower 30s. We’ll see more rain starting Tuesday afternoon which could last through much of the night.” CLICK here to see Ray’s latest video forecast.

NOTE: Travel with caution, Monday evening another reported rollover on Greenbriar Road near Pierce City, other agencies are reporting hydroplane crashes due to continuing showers.