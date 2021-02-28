Rainbow Trout Season Kicks Off Monday, See You at Neosho Hickory Creek

[NOTE: 2020 VIDEO FROM EVENT]

NEOSHO, Mo. — Monday, March 1, 6:30 AM the horn will sound! Marking the official kickoff of the Missouri trout catch and keep season. March 1 is unofficially the beginning of Spring for many outdoors folks. 

This is the second annual event on Hickory Creek in Neosho, 1 of 7 events in Missouri. Other locations comparable that are in Missouri state parks are; Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, Roaring River State Park near Cassville and Montauk State Park near Salem.

Hickory Creek is just like the others, stocked with rainbow trout according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

A valid Missouri Fishing License and Missouri Trout Stamp are required to Trout fish in Hickory Creek. Both can be purchased online from the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website. Each angler can keep four trout.

Monday morning on the Spring Street Bridge over Hickory Creek at 6:30 AM Neosho Mayor Carmen Allen will welcome everyone as the Neosho Fire Department will sound a siren at Morse Park, opening trout fishing season!

Don’t worry about bringing lunch. Beginning at 10:30 AM there will be hamburgers and hot dogs for sale.

Click here for Google Map directions from your location to Morse Park where they will sound the horn Monday.

Anglers of all ages are welcomed. Any Missouri resident age 16-64 must purchase a fishing permit unless they qualify for any of the exemptions. Click here for the exemptions.

What makes it special is just upstream is the historic Neosho Fish Hatchery. It is the oldest fish hatchery in the United States operated by the US Fish and Wildlife Service, established in 1888.

By John J. Brice – Brice, John J. (1898) Manual of Fish-Culture, Based on the Methods of the United States Commission of Fish and Fisheries, Report of the Commissioner (United States Commission of Fish and Fisheries), 1896/1897, Washington, DC: Government Printing Office, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=43366532

