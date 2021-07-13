Rain dampens Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza; Fireworks Show and band performance moved to future dates

Thanks to our longtime friend Jeff Gibson who caught some cool video of kites in King Jack Park during the Cruise-A-Palooza Saturday.

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza was dampened a little by rain over the weekend. Erin Turner of the Webb City Chamber of Commerce reminds us that the scheduled fireworks are moved to September.

“The city’s fireworks display has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 11 for the Day of Remembrance event in King Jack Park.”

Also the showers postponed the band performance Saturday evening, “Mayday By Midnight will be performing on Friday, August 20 during our Downtown End of Summer Bash Wine Walk.”

They did have time to present the Sparklight/Xtreme Powersports Car Show winners.

Route 66 Cruise A Palooza Car Show Trophy Winners!! Thank you to our sponsors Sparklight and X-Treme Powersports! Posted by Webb City Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday, July 12, 2021

This festival is sponsored by the following area businesses! Without their continued support, this even would not be possible! Thank you for your investment in the Webb City community and events!!! Posted by Route 66 CruiseaPalooza – Webb City, MO on Friday, July 2, 2021

