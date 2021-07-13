Rain dampens Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza; Fireworks Show and band performance moved to future dates

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thanks to our longtime friend Jeff Gibson who caught some cool video of kites in King Jack Park during the Cruise-A-Palooza Saturday. 

FOLLOW THEM ON FB

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza was dampened a little by rain over the weekend. Erin Turner of the Webb City Chamber of Commerce reminds us that the scheduled fireworks are moved to September. 

The city’s fireworks display has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 11 for the Day of Remembrance event in King Jack Park.”

Also the showers postponed the band performance Saturday evening, “Mayday By Midnight will be performing on Friday, August 20 during our Downtown End of Summer Bash Wine Walk.”

They did have time to present the Sparklight/Xtreme Powersports Car Show winners.

Route 66 Cruise A Palooza Car Show Trophy Winners!! Thank you to our sponsors Sparklight and X-Treme Powersports!

Posted by Webb City Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday, July 12, 2021

This festival is sponsored by the following area businesses! Without their continued support, this even would not be possible! Thank you for your investment in the Webb City community and events!!!

Posted by Route 66 CruiseaPalooza – Webb City, MO on Friday, July 2, 2021

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH: Pair riding a motorcycle hit a deer. Female passenger has now died at Mercy Springfield. >> BIT.ly/3xBwDc1 JAMES RIVER CHURCH JOPLIN CAMPUS JOINS ORHERS FOR VACCINATION EVENT — JOPLIN, Mo. — This Thursday is the culmination of a week-long event where church-goers and the public are welcome to schedule a vaccination or walk-in and receive one. https://www.instagram.com/p/CROKmFpsNM9/ CRASH IN NORTH CARL JUNCTION SUNDAY AFTERNOON — PICKUP HYDROPLANES AND ROLLS AFTER RAIN BURST ON MO-171 — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday afternoon about 2:15 p.m. Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a crash near MO-171 and Ivy Road, North Carl Junction, Missouri. Described as a pickup that left the roadway, overturned and took down a utility pole. PICKUP HYDROPLANES AND ROLLS AFTER RAIN BURST ON MO-171 — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday afternoon about 2:15 p.m. Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to reports of a crash near MO-171 and Ivy Road, North Carl Junction, Missouri. Described as a pickup that left the roadway, overturned and took down a utility pole. BIG BOY NO. 4014. — COMING ONE MONTH FROM TODAY TO PARSONS — JOPLIN, Mo. — Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 is the world’s largest steam locomotive ever created. One of eight in existence and it’s the only one that still operates (the others are in museums). Coming next month it will visit towns along the western edge of the Joplin region. Mark your calendar. You can see it chugging into these cities along Union Pacific tracks. 14-YEAR-OLD DROWNS AT NOEL FRIDAY NIGHT — NOEL, Mo. — Just before 8:30 p.m. Friday evening McDonald County Emergency 911 were alerted to a missing juvenile male at Wayside Campground, 201 Minnow Springs Ave. 14-YEAR-OLD DROWNS AT NOEL FRIDAY NIGHT — NOEL, Mo. — Just before 8:30 p.m. Friday evening McDonald County Emergency 911 were alerted to a missing juvenile male at Wayside Campground, 201 Minnow Springs Ave. U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for firing at Arkansas authorities; Barry County Sheriff’s Deputies stop him with explosives in his vehicle — STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Doug Rader of Stone County releases information regarding the capture of a man wanted for allegedly firing at Carroll County, Arkansas, Officers on June 12.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First