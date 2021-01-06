Rain and Crash Slows Morning Commute along Fir Road/HH

One person was trapped in a vehicle which required a door pop. The crash was a t-bone into that driver’s door.

CARTERVILLE, Mo. — About 7:30 AM Wednesday morning Jasper County Emergency Communications were alerted to a two vehicle crash at Fir Road and County Road 200, inside the city limits of Carterville.

Carterville Fire Department, Carterville Police Department and METS ambulance responded.

Two vehicles blocked the roadway closing down traffic. Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with traffic control. Duenweg Fire Department were also requested as mutual aid.

One person was trapped in a vehicle which required a door pop. The crash was a t-bone into that driver’s door.

One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Cardinal Towing removed both vehicles and the roadway was cleared and open to traffic by 8:15 AM.

