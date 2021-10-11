Radar indicated tornado causes heavy storm damage in NE Jasper County at residence

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — At 4:42 a.m. the National Weather Service at Springfield, Missouri, issued a Tornado Warning, releasing details, “Tornado Warning including Lockwood MO, Golden City MO until 5:00 AM CDT.”

That storm had a radar indicated tornado. It was around 5 a.m. and it crossed from Jasper County into Barton County. A residence on the county line near SE100th Road sustained heavy damage. It is here where Golden City Fire Department reported road closure earlier in the morning. The occupants of the home were not injured according to sources.

“Radar confirmed tornado with TDS. Tractor implement flipped over, barn destroyed, and multiple power lines down.” NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SPRINGFIELD

EXPLAINER: TDS – ‘tornado debris signature’

We expect more information from the National Weather Service Springfield on the severity of this storm as they will process this scene for their official storm report.

If you have images of storm damage. You are asked to submit them to the National Weather Service Springfield.

SUBMIT A STORM REPORT FROM NWS SPRINGFIELD, MO

There are a variety of ways to report weather to the NWS office in Springfield, MO . You can use any/all of these to reach us. Below the contact info are the types of information we’d like you to report. Please be sure to include the location of the weather event.

