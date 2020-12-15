Quick Shop Armed Robbery Linked to String of Robberies After Search Warrant; Case Closed after Suspect Death in Jail

William Haddan, 46 of Pittsburg, was found unresponsive early Monday morning in his cell at the Crawford County Jail.

COLUMBUS, Kan. — An investigation into the December 2nd armed robbery of Quick Shop Convenience Store in Weir is being closed by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Detectives.

Following the execution of a search warrant at a Pittsburg home over the weekend by the Pittsburg Police Department, evidence was discovered linking 46-year-old William Haddan to the Quick Shop Robbery in addition to several others in the Pittsburg area. Haddan was taken into custody by Pittsburg authorities and transported to the Crawford County Jail in Girard. Cherokee County Investigators intended to seek formal charges against Haddan this week. However, Mr. Haddan was found unresponsive in his cell at the Crawford County Jail on the morning of December 14th and was pronounced dead. Per standard operating procedure and in accordance with Kansas law, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating Mr. Haddan’s death. SHERIFF DAVID GROVES, CHEROKEE COUNTY KANSAS

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A rash of Armed Robberies across the region are a step closer to being solved with a weekend arrest by Pittsburg Police Department. The arrest came after a third Armed Robbery in the Pittsburg city limits Friday night.

Pittsburg Police arrested William T. Haddan, 46, of Pittsburg, Kan. in the early morning hours of Saturday connecting him to the Friday night Armed Robbery just hours before.