Quad-State tornado paths mapped by National Weather Service offices: AR, MO, KY, IL

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFICES: St. Louis, Mo. / Central Ill. / Paducah, Ky. / Louisville, Ky. — It is being called a mass casualty event. A massive storm system that traveled 240 miles and annihilated towns in it’s path. The storm covered numerous NWS locations. They all are working to show damages in their specific area.

NWS ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Preliminary Damage Survey traces path across the Missouri River into northwestern St. Louis county and then back into St. Charles county southeast of Harvester. The highest damage was west of Defiance along Highway F which was rated EF3.

NWS ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A storm survey is underway across Reynolds, Iron, and Madison County. So far they have found tornado damage in eastern Reynolds County around 12 miles south of Lesterville, including damage rated EF-2 to a home on County Road 442. The damage survey is still ongoing.

NWS ST LOUIS, Mo. — Two survey teams found a total of 4 tornadoes today. Preliminary results: 2 EF3s (Defiance, MO and Edwardsville, IL), 1 EF1* (Ramsey, IL), and 1 EF0 (Wellsville, MO). The EF1 near Ramsey strengthen in @NWSLincolnIL area of responsibility to EF2 near Herrick, IL. Another survey is planned tomorrow into Reynolds county MO.

NWS CENTRAL IL. (ILX) — There are three surveyed tornadoes that occurred on December 10th, 2021. The first tornado touched down around 747 PM southwest of the town of Virginia, IL and was on the ground for nearly 13 miles as it tracked northeast. The second tornado surveyed touched down in NWS St Louis (LSX) county warning area (CWA) in Bond County. Only the portion of the storm that tracked into Shelby County in the NWS ILX CWA is documented here. See NWS LSX for additional track information on this tornado. This tornado moved into Shelby County around 926 PM near the town of Herrick and tracked an additional 7.7 miles to the northeast before dissipating. This same storm later produced another tornado that touched down south of Windsor. This tornado was on the ground for nearly 16 miles before lifting just north of Mattoon. All three tornadoes produced at least EF-2 damage with estimated winds topping out around 118-125 mph.





The most damage occurred in Kentucky. Gov Beshears declared 19 counties disaster areas. Here is the latest regarding storm damage surveys from NWA Paducah, KY. The Paducah office lost power late Friday night after issuing the most important updates for Mayfield and Benton. More details will be revealed as they become available as experts are traveling to the region now to begin studies on Monday.

NWS LOUISVILLE, KY. — Storm damage surveys over the next few days are planned along the tracks in red on the map below. We appreciate your patience as we carefully survey the damage over the coming days. Additional tracks, not shown on this map, may also be surveyed as new information comes to light.

