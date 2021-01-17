Pursuit, Standoff and Arrest of Carthage Woman was nearly 2-Hour Ordeal

From our INSTAGRAM: STANDOFF AND ARREST SATURDAY NIGHT IN FRONT OF NORTHPARK MALL… began as..

POLICE PURSUIT. Stopped the first time at Casey’s Webb City where the driver window was broke. She then fled, tires were spiked, continued for more than a mile south on Rangeline at 10 mph and she came to a stop in front of the Northpark Mall. That was a 40 minute standoff, closing all lanes of traffic until she finally surrendered.

ALL VIDEO COURTESY DAKOTA GARRETT

The Carthage woman now sits in the Jasper County Detention Center being held on unknown charges.