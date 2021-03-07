Pursuit Ends near Neosho, Began in Carthage as Subject Fled Town with Vehicle Blacked Out

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Began about 10:45 PM Sunday night in Carthage. We have reached out to Carthage Police for details and are awaiting more information detailing what occurred to initiate a pursuit.

Information received regarding the pursuit, this silver passenger car was traveling westbound out of Carthage, blacked out, no lights on.

Carthage Police pursued then Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and then Newton County Deputies.

Reported top speeds about 105 mph.

GENERAL PATH

WB Central Ave

Continued WB towards Carterville, via NB 171

SB 249 to Newton County line

Continued SB I-49 to exit 27

WB exit 27, MO-86

Ends at Memory Lane

Newton County officers spiked the vehicle near the Love’s exit at MO-86. Vehicle then slowed and traveled west onto MO-86. Stopping with flattened tires.

Subject was detained without incident near MO-86 and Memory Lane.

Developing story.