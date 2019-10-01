Pursuit Ends and Seneca PD takes Female Driver into Custody

Female driver was the lone occupant of the white Dodge Ram that was running on front rims

(SENECA, Mo.) — Shortly after 10:00 PM a tipster let us know about a possible pursuit near Seneca that crossed to Oklahoma but was returning to Missouri?

It wasn’t long before it became known a white Dodge Ram was traveling north on Hwy 43 towards Joplin. Insiders told us that Seneca was in pursuit of the vehicle due to fleeing a traffic stop.

Along the way nearing Petro and the Joplin city limits the truck turned and headed south again this time on Hwy 86.

The vehicle was spiked numerous times by numerous agencies along the way. Reported running on only front rims it stopped just north of Irwin Lane.

A female was taken into custody by the Seneca Police Department. She was the lone occupant of the truck.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Newton County Sheriff’s Office also offered support.

Due to the late hour complete details will not be known until Tuesday morning. We always update our stories here on our Joplin News First tab on Four States Home Page.