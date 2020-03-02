Prosperity Road shut down, Freightliner rollover takes down pole and line

DUENWEG, Mo. — Duenweg Fire Department were alerted to a rollover crash at 9:55 AM Monday morning, 825 North Prosperity, that has struck a pole taking down a power line. It’s a large Freightliner bucket truck that has rolled.

The roadway will be blocked, both lanes for an extended period of time. Additional Liberty Utilities crews have been dispatched to the scene to set a new pole.

AVOID THE AREA: PROSPERTIY ROAD CLOSED

CLOSED 7th and Prosperity to the North (at Greyhound Bus station)

CLOSED Newman Road and Prosperity to the South (Liberty substation)

Shannon Becker will be live from the crash scene coming up, directly in front of the Country Caboose Wedding Chapel.

It is confirmed to be a non-injury crash.