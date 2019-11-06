Proposition B in Joplin “set a precedence”

Citizens for Prop B Co-Chair Charles Copple notes with Prop B passing, "set a precedence" of multiple agencies working together, that don't normally get along

“Proposition B passes!! Thank you to everyone that helped pass this proposition and a special thank you to all the voters who continue to support us.” Joplin Professional Firefighters L59 @Local59

JOPLIN, Mo., — Voter turnout was lower, but that’s to be expected on a non-presidential year of November voting.Joplin residents were faced with with only one item on the ballot. Proposition B.

It passed with a resounding ‘yes’ from voters.

77% YES 3,352 vs 23% NO 974

The Proposition was only voted on by registered voters in the city of Joplin. We don’t have exact voting numbers for Joplin. However registered voters in all of Jasper County, 77,443 in 2018. Joplin is the largest town in the county. And in all of Newton County 39,566 in 2018. These are numbers according to the Mo Sec of State. Joplin covers both counties. This proposition had to have a majority of votes to pass, 51%.

“Thank you to the citizens of Joplin for your continued support of your police officers and firefighters. I also want to thank everyone that worked on this effort to include City Staff, the Citizens Task Force, the FOP and IAFF. This is another example of how great Joplin truly is!” Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart

“From the officers at the FOP, we want to say THANK YOU to the citizens of Joplin for supporting us and passing Proposition B tonight! We are greatful to work in a community that cares for its police officers and firefighters to the extent you all do. This is a major turning point for public safety in Joplin and we look forward to starting this new chapter! God bless you all!” Fraternal Order of Police