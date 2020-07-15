Propane truck rolls, southern Barton County

UPDATE 7:05 PM propane truck still leaking, traffic completely blocked, avoid the area as they work to upright the truck

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Around 3:00 PM Wednesday Missouri State Highway Patrol received reports of a propane truck rollover in southern Barton County, located on MO-126 to the east of State Hwy O.

According to reports the driver was trapped, and the tank was leaking.

“The driver is not out of the truck. It has rolled and it is leaking propane.” Emergency 911 Dispatch

Jasper Fire & Rescue extricated the trapped driver around 3:40 PM. The driver was then transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. There is no update on his condition as of the initial printing of this article.

CRASH OCCURRED ON MO-126. MODOT SWMO CLOSED THE ROAD COMPLETELY TO TRAFFIC BETWEEN STATE HWY J AND STATE HWY O.

Modot SWMO set a road block, for an unknown amount of time, closing MO-126 between State Hwy O (west) and State Hwy J (east). At last update 7:05 PM the tank was still leaking and the tow company was on the scene with the propane company and authorities setting the truck upright.

