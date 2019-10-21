Propane tank ignites causing I-49 and 71 Hwy to shut down

Propane tank was still on fire two hours after the incident, our reporter is on standby in McDonald County

Watch for live updates as Shannon Becker is in McDonald County. This is a dangerous situation as the tank was still on fire two hours after the incident.

JANE, Mo. — McDonald Co. — This morning shortly after 9:15 AM a work truck, which was a converted school bus, ignited a propane tank. Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident at US-71 and Miser Road.

McDonald County Fire are on the scene as well as Bella Vista Fire Department.

The driver of the vehicle was LifeFlighted from the scene due to extensive burns.

All traffic northbound and southbound on US-71 is being diverted

SOUTHBOUND:

Traffic on I-49 is being diverted at MO-76 Anderson, you cannot continue on I-49 which becomes US-71 at Pineville.

Alternative to take MO-59 into Arkansas through Noel.

NORTHBOUND:

Traffic is being diverted on Range Road.

Otherwise it is backed up to the state line. (11:29 AM)

Images of tank credit Chris Cantrell.