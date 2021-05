JASPER, Mo. — A last minute cancellation in Little Rock has brought professional eating challenge champion Randy SANTEL to Judy’s in Jasper.

“#999 planned. I will be at Judy’s Truck Stop in Jasper, Missouri taking on their Triple Cheeseburger Challenge. I will have 30 minutes to finish three 1lb cheeseburgers plus 1lb of fries and a 32oz drink. I look forward to seeing everyone who can make it.” – Randy