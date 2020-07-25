Professional Eater Randy Santel returns to Joplin, taking on another food challenge

This world record holder is a Missouri Boy and takes on the challenge of 8 lbs of food and a milkshake in less than 45 minutes at MacCheesy on Rangeline.

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN, Mo. — Professional Eater Randy Santel came to Joplin last year and was one of our TOP 10 most-watched stories of the year! He ate a huge burrito at El Taco Loco on West 7th. He won!

Now Saturday he returns to MacCheesy, 2202 South Rangeline, and will take on a new menu item. 4:00 PM Meet & Greet and then the Food Challenge is at 5:00 PM.

Professional Eater, Randy Santel, will be at MacCheesy Saturday July 25th to launch our NEW MacCheesy Challenge. He’ll have 45 minutes to finish a 12 inch skillet LOADED with MAC & CHEESE and a GIANT Deluxe Milkshake! A total of 8 POUNDS of food!!

It’s free to come and meet Randy, it’s free to come and watch. Parking is available behind the restaurant. Management is also running a special during the event all purchases are 20% off.

Randy Santel is a Missouri boy. Millions of his followers around the world know him as a Professional Eater and World Record Holder. 

One of his websites is: www.foodchallenges.com and is the expert in field of eating mass quantities and taking on food challenges around the world.

In 2010 he won a Men’s Health magazine contest going through an ultimate body transformation, losing 100 lbs and earning a spot as an extra in the STARZ® tv show, Sparticus, starring Lucy Lawless.  

