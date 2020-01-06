Prescribed burns visible across the area today

(Webb City/Carterville) — Webb City and Carterville Fire Departments both participate many times each year in controlled or prescribed burns. Most generally in the area along the I-49 corridor.

We confirmed with the Webb City Fire Department they already have concluded their burn for the day but you might still see smoke in the area after 4:00 PM.

Burning off dry brush in the winter to avoid a raging and spreading wildfire in the summertime when there could be greater potential with more underbrush.

WHAT IS ON FIRE?

~Controlled Burns or Prescribed Burns Are Normal

~Missouri Department of Conservation Recommend Controlled Burns

~Controlled Burns are Normally Set Near Sundown as the Dewpoint is Perfect

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation Controlled or Prescribed burns are important to wildlife’s ability to thrive and encourage natural growing good plants and habitat for deer, quail and other animals.