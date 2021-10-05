Pregnant woman arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance during traffic stop in Jasper, Mo.

JASPER, Mo. — On Monday, October 4, around 11 a.m. Jasper Police Patrol initiated a traffic stop near 6th and Mercer in Jasper. Contact was made with the two occupants, both of Joplin, Missouri.

According to a media release both Samuel Hughes and Crystal Peters, showed:

“signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine. Upon Hughes exiting the vehicle, the officer observed a syringe cap laying on the driver’s seat. Hughes said he threw the syringe in the back somewhere. Peters, who is 7 months pregnant, exited the vehicle. When asked her if she had anything illegal on her, she paused, then kept looking down and did not give an answer right away. After further questioning, Peters admitted she had a syringe in her bra, then reached into her bra and pulled out a ‘loaded’ uncapped syringe from her bra. The syringe had a clear liquid inside about half full that field tested positive for methamphetamine.”

After officer questioning, “Peters admitted to using methamphetamine about two days ago.”

Both Hughes and Peters were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Hughes also faces an additional charge for Driving While Revoked.

The above charges are mere accusations. Individuals mentioned are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.