Power pole down in single vehicle crash, Newton County

Beginning at 8:00 AM Friday the roadway will be shut down to replace New Mac Electric pole

by: Shannon Becker

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:05 AM Redings Mill Fire District were alerted to reports of a single vehicle crash, along P Highway/Gum Road, just East of MO-86, that had taken down a power pole.

Upon arrival an observation of lines down across P Highway/Gum Road was determined so authorities set a roadblock to stop east and west traffic. Traffic was halted for about an hour and fifteen minutes (5:05 AM – 6:20 AM) from MO-86 (west) and Eland Road (east). Beginning around 8:00 AM New Mac will be replacing that pole.

New Mac Electric responded to the location (6411 P Highway). There was not a widespread outage, power was off in the immediate area until about 6:45 AM to clear lines and prepare for replacing the pole. The pole will be replaced and traffic will be shutdown at the above location again.

The jeep was traveling west on P Highway/Gum Road, left the roadway, breaking off the pole. The single male driver, was uninjured in the crash.

The jeep was towed.

Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

